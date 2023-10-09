Rajasthan govt appoints 3 members of Public Service Commission

Jaipur, Oct 9 (PTI) Shortly before the announcement of the assembly election schedule, the Rajasthan government on Monday issued an order for the appointment of three members in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

The department of personnel issued the order for the appointment of Prof. Ayub Khan, Kailash Chand Meena and Kesari Singh as RPSC members.

Also, Dr Sajjan Poswal and Dr Ripunjaya Singh were appointed as members of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board. Their appointment order was issued on Sunday.

Leader of opposition in the assembly Rajendra Rathore questioned the appointments made before the model code of conduct kicked in with the announcement of the poll schedule.

"Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot fears a shameful defeat of the Congress party in the 2023 assembly elections. Therefore a few hours before the announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission and implementation of the code of conduct, these appointments have been made,” he said.

He said that the government has made appointments in various boards also.

Rathore said the chief minister knows very well that he cannot regain the lost support base in Rajasthan by making populist announcements and the formation of new boards.

"No matter how much freebies CM distributes by misusing the government machinery, the Congress party will never come back (to power)," he said.

The Election Commission on Monday announced the assembly poll schedule for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Rajasthan will vote in a single phase on November 23 and the results will be announced on December 3, along with that of other poll-bound states. PTI SDA SMN SMN