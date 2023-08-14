Rajasthan govt approves Rs 462.74 crore for development work

Jaipur, Aug 14 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has approved Rs 462.74 crore for 323 different development works.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given financial approval of Rs 462.74 crore for 323 different development works of various urban and rural roads in the state. In these, the works of construction, repair and upgradation etc will be done, an official statement said on Monday.

The state government has also approved the construction of minor canals in 10,455 hectare irrigated area under the Chaudhary Kumbharam Lift Canal with a cost of Rs 135 crore. PTI AG SHW