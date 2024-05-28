Rajasthan govt cancels registration of hospital over blunder during kidney operation

Jaipur, May 28 (PTI) Rajasthan government issued orders to cancel the registration of a private hospital in Jhunjhunu where healthy kidney of a patient was removed during a surgery, officials said on Tuesday.

The government will take further action against the hospital, which could also be an FIR, following an inquiry, they said.

The healthy left kidney of a patient at Dhankar Hospital in Jhunjhunu was taken out, instead of the right kidney on May 15. Later she was taken to a hospital in Jaipur where doctors told her about the error.

Additional Chief Secretary of Medical and Health Department Shubhra Singh said that a serious case of the removal of the left kidney of a female patient instead of the right kidney has come to light in Dhankar Hospital of Jhunjhunu.

"The state government has cancelled the clinical establishment registration of the hospital with immediate effect and action is being taken to cancel the empanelment of this hospital in various government health schemes," she said.

According to the guidelines of the Supreme Court, a five-member inquiry committee has been formed, the ACS said. Further action will be taken by registering an FIR after the inquiry, she said. PTI SDA SKY SKY