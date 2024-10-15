Rajasthan govt cancels transfer orders of over 50 principals, lecturers

Jaipur, Oct 15 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Tuesday cancelled the orders to transfer over 50 personnel including principals and lecturers after objection from Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena.

The education department issued three orders today for the transfers-- including 40 principals and 8 lecturers. Notably, 35 out of 40 principals mentioned in the transfer list were from Dausa.

Shortly after the orders were issued, Meena, who also belongs to Dausa, wrote a letter to state Education Minister Madan Dilawar seeking the cancellation of the transfer list of 40 principals.

He, however, did not give any specific reason for the demand but said that the order should be withdrawn immediately in the public interest.

Shortly after this, Director of Secondary Education Ashish Modi issued an order to cancel the three transfer orders.

"A total of 56 transfers were there in three lists. All the three lists have been cancelled," he told PTI.

When asked about the reason to withdraw the lists, he said, "The lists were withdrawn as per the government's directions." PTI SDA HIG HIG