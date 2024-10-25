Rajasthan govt committed to addressing farmers' plight, says CM Sharma

Jaipur, Oct 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday said that his government is committed to addressing the challenges faced by farmers.

Addressing a public meeting in Khinvsar in support of the party candidate for bypolls, Sharma accused the previous Congress government of turning their banks on farmers by promising to revoke the Yamuna Water Agreement in their Haryana Assembly election manifesto.

Sharma highlighted the work done by the Rajasthan government for the welfare of the farmers, including an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat through the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project and the Yamuna Water Agreement.

He said that the state will procure moong at MSP.

During the address, he said that the paper leak cases that happened during the last government shattered the dreams of the youth.

"We will not spare the criminals who brought tears to the eyes of the youth. So far, the government has sent more than 200 accused behind bars in these cases. None of them will be spared," he said.

He said that time bound recruitment will be held in the state and four lakh jobs will be given to youths in four years.

The chief minister appealed to the public to vote for the BJP candidate Revant Ram Danga in the upcoming assembly bypolls.

In Rajasthan, bypolls will be held in Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chaurasi, Salumbar and Ramgarh on November 13, and the results will be declared on November 23. PTI SDA HIG HIG