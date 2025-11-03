Rajasthan govt committed to Antyodaya principle, says CM during public hearing

Jaipur, Nov 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday held a public hearing at his residence here and directed officials to resolve people's grievances promptly and transparently.

The state government is committed to welfare of the last person in society under the principle of Antyodaya, an official statement quoted him as saying.

Underlining that public hearings are an important bridge between the government and citizens, Sharma said his administration is working to ensure that every complaint and concern receives timely attention.

"People come to public hearings with high expectations. Officials must treat their grievances with utmost priority and ensure time-bound disposal with transparency and accountability," he said.

During the hearing, the chief minister interacted with women, elderly citizens, and differently-abled persons, issuing prompt directions to address their issues. Several cases were resolved during the session, officials said.

"The state government under Chief Minister Sharma's leadership is committed to turning Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's vision of Antyodaya into reality. Each public grievance hearing is part of that mission," the statement said.

The chief minister also reviewed petitions related to agriculture, home, revenue, irrigation, transport, animal husbandry, Jaipur Development Authority, municipal corporations, education, medical services, drinking water, MGNREGA, and energy departments.

On the occasion, he also unveiled posters of several upcoming social events and programmes. The public hearing was attended by a large number of citizens and public representatives.