Rajasthan govt committed to development of all 200 constituencies, says CM Sharma

Jaipur, Sep 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma stated that the government is working with full commitment and determination for the overall development of all 200 assembly constituencies in the state.

He said that their primary objective is to elevate the state to new heights of progress.

Sharma was addressing the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony for various development projects in the Sanganer area.

He said Sanganer is an important industrial and cultural hub not only for Jaipur but for the entire state of Rajasthan.

Sharma said that development projects worth over Rs 529 crore in various sectors, including electricity, roads, education, and urban development, were inaugurated and foundation stones laid in Sanganer.

Additionally, projects worth approximately Rs 171 crore were inaugurated and foundation stones laid at the Sanganer Stadium today.

According to an official statement, Sharma said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 'double engine' government aims to make Rajasthan the leading state in the country.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Premchand Bairwa said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sharma, the government is continuously taking decisions with public welfare as a priority. In this connection, the foundation stone-laying and inauguration of development works were held in Sanganer today.

At the event, the chief minister distributed materials for Anganwadi centres and scooters to persons with disabilities.