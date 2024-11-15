Rajasthan govt committed to development of Vagad region of tribal heroes: CM

Jaipur, Nov 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday said the state government is committed to the development of Vagad region, where tribal heroes fought against the slavery of the British under the leadership of Govind Guru.

The state government will always work to enhance the progress and pride of the tribal society, he said.

Sharma said the amount of work done during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upliftment of the tribal class has never been done before.

He was addressing a programme organised at Govind Guru Mahavidyalaya ground in Banswara district on the occasion of Tribal Pride Day.

He said Tribal Pride Day is being celebrated on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda who dedicated his life to India's freedom struggle, heritage and culture.

The chief minister said Tribal Pride Day is an opportunity for the people to remember the contribution of tribal communities in India's freedom struggle and nation building.

He said the brave tribal warriors of Rajasthan fought shoulder to shoulder with Maharana Pratap and died for the pride of their motherland.

Dham on the land of Vagad is a witness to the sacrifice of more than 1,500 tribal heroes, he said.

Sharma said the lives of crores of tribal families of the country have become easier due to the public welfare schemes of the prime minister.

Modi has launched PM-Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan in which more than five crore people in 63,000 tribal villages across the country are being benefited by Dharti Aba Janjati Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan.

Under this, these villages will be developed by getting social, economic and basic development works done in 6,019 villages of 208 panchayat samitis of 40 districts of the state.