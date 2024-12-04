Rajasthan govt committed to empower farmers, women: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Dec 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said his government is committed to empowering the state's farmers, women, labourers and youths.

He said new schemes and innovations launched to mark the completion of one year of his government are dedicated to the welfare of these sections. The BJP government completes one year on December 15.

Addressing a high-level meeting to review the preparations for the programmes scheduled to be held across the state from December 12 to 17 to mark the occasion, Sharma said the welfare schemes represent the work he has done in the last year.

Information on the achievements of the state government and the future action plans will also be given during the event, Sharma said, adding maximum participation of all sections should be ensured in the programmes.

The chief minister said with the aim of providing adequate employment opportunities to the youths, the state government will also organise a 'Rozgar Utsav'. He instructed the concerned departments to speed up the recruitment notifications and reviewed the status of the appointments to be given during this period.

In the meeting, Sharma said that his government has taken decisions to ensure the economic upliftment of women and workers. He said the state government will honour one lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' on its first anniversary. PTI AG RHL