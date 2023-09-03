Rajasthan govt committed to ensuring minimum loss, maximum relief for people during disasters: Gehlot

Jaipur, Sep 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said his government is committed to ensuring minimum loss and maximum relief for the people of the state in case of any kind of disaster.

The chief minister was addressing a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) held at his residence here, an official statement said.

As a result of the state government's efforts, he said, the Centre has amended the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) Norms.

During the meeting, Gehlot instructed officials to pay old and new claims of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana soon. He also asked them to distribute all input subsidy for 2022-23 by September 15, the statement said.

The chief minister was informed that from 2020-21 to 2022-23, about 30.15 lakh cultivators have been given input subsidy of Rs 2,595.57 crore. This includes Rs 800 crore input subsidy to 6.82 lakh farmers in 2022-23, it said.

Department of Agriculture and Horticulture Secretary Prithviraj said that insurance claims worth around Rs 3,000 crore have been distributed to 31.54 lakh policyholders in 2022-23 under the crop insurance scheme. The remaining amount of about Rs 700 crore will be paid by mid-September, he said.

Gehlot also chaired a review meeting of the Home Department on law and order, women's safety, night patrolling, effective surveillance to prevent heinous crimes and prompt investigation in cases of Dalit oppression, etc., the statement said. PTI AG DIV DIV