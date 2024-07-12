Rajasthan govt committed to making farmers prosperous: Bhajan Lal Sharma

Jaipur, Jul 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Friday that a provision of Rs 96,000 crore has been made for farmers' welfare in the budget and added that the state government is committed to making farmers prosperous and improve their standard of living.

Addressing the felicitation and gratitude ceremony organised by a farmers' organisation for the agriculture-related announcements in the revised budget of 2024-25, Sharma listed the BJP government's actions that will benefit the farmers.

According to an official statement, the chief minister said that as soon as BJP government was formed in the state, the Centre and the Madhya Pradesh government signed an agreement on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).

Yamuna Water Agreement was also given a concrete shape to benefit the Shekhawati region.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Sharma said the previous government did not even approach the Centre or the Haryana government for it.

Those who ruled the country for the longest time never cared about the farmers and discriminated between villages and cities, he said.

Sharma said that increasing the Kisan Samman Nidhi from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000, raising the MSP of wheat and giving loans up to Rs 1 lakh through Gopal Credit Card to cattle rearers shows the commitment of the government towards the rural economy.

Projects worth Rs 50,000 crore under the Rajasthan Irrigation Water Grid mission Rs 30,000 crore under Run of Water Grid have been announced, he said.

Sharma said projects worth Rs 650 crore under Rajasthan Krishi Vikas Yojana will also be done.

