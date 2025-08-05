Rajasthan govt committed to making state role model for women empowerment: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said that his government is committed to make the state a role model for women empowerment.

He announced free travel for women in government buses for two days on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and transferred Rs 501 each to the bank accounts of 1.21 lakh Anganwadi workers as Rakhi gift at a programme here.

Speaking at the event, he said that only when women are empowered, the country and the state will become strong.

"Our government is committed to make the state safe, developed and a role model for women empowerment," he said.

The chief minister said that the double engine government in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to empower women. He said that the government has increased the honorarium of Anganwadi workers, Anganwadi assistants and Saathin by 10-10 percent in the year 2024 and 2025.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and several Anganwadi workers tied Rakhi to the chief minister during the event.