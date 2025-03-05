Rajasthan govt committed to rural development: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Mar 5 (PTI) Describing the development of rural areas as the foundation of Rajasthan's prosperity, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Wednesday that the government is committed to rural development.

Addressing a meeting at the chief minister's residence, Sharma said in the 2025-26 state budget, many provisions have been made for rural infrastructure, agriculture, drinking water, education, and health services.

The chief minister also said his government made provisions for the promises made in the 'Sankalp Patra' in the latest budget and claimed that 55 per cent of the pledges had been fulfilled in a year, according to an official statement.

Emphasising that the budget was prepared with farmers in focus, he said they had welcomed the increased financial assistance under the Kisan Samman Nidhi, interest-free loans to cowherds under the Gopal Credit Card Scheme, 50,000 new agricultural electricity connections and five lakh domestic connections.

Regarding employment, the chief minister said the government will fill 1.25 lakh posts and provide job opportunities to 1.5 lakh youths in the private sector. He also said his administration has taken action against the people involved in paper leaks, and claimed that not a single paper has been leaked in the past 15 months. PTI AG AMJ AMJ MNK MNK