Rajasthan govt committed to social security of gig, unorganised workers: Minister Godara

Jaipur, Mar 11 (PTI) The Rajasthan government is committed to ensuring social security for gig workers and those in the unorganised sector, a state minister informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Responding on behalf of the labour minister during the Question Hour, the food and civil supplies minister said the government is focused on improving the quality of life for these workers and providing necessary welfare facilities.

He said a provision of Rs 350 crore has been made in the 2025-26 budget for the Gig and Unorganised Workers Development Fund.

In a written reply to an original question by MLA Tikaram Jully, the minister stated that till March 3, more than 1.45 crore applications had been registered on the e-Shram portal, against a target of 2.26 crore.