Rajasthan govt committed to strengthening farmers economically: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Sep 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday said his government is committed to strengthening farmers economically and ensuring their all-round development through various schemes and policies as part of the Developed Rajasthan-2047 vision.

Reviewing the implementation of budget announcements of the agriculture, agricultural marketing, horticulture, animal husbandry, dairy and cow husbandry departments, Sharma directed officials to complete them on time so that farmers and livestock rearers benefit on the ground.

According to an official statement, the chief minister said the e-mandi platform is being upgraded to enable direct purchase of crops from fields and their prompt sale, which would increase farmers' income and empower them economically.

He also instructed officials to create storage infrastructure for crops at the panchayat level under the e-mandi platform and to take steps to ensure effective functioning and self-reliance of Krishi Upaj Mandi Samitis.

The chief minister further said the state government is setting up a 'Shri Anna Promotion Agency' to promote coarse grains (millets) in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.