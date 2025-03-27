Rajasthan govt committed to strengthening law and order: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Mar 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said that the Rajasthan government is fully committed to strengthening the law and order in the state.

He said that to make all the jails of the state strong and modern, all the necessary resources are being provided to the jail department as per the requirement.

The chief minister was chairing a review meeting with the Home Department at his residence on Thursday.

The meeting was held after Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa received a death threat from some miscreants lodged in Jaipur Central Jail. Three people have been detained in the matter.

Sharma directed the senior officials of the Jail Department to take strict action on the incidents of use of mobile phones by criminals in the jail premises. He said that regular and surprise search campaigns should be conducted by the police and magistrate in all the jails.

Sharma directed the officials to strengthen the surveillance system in the jail premises by increasing the number of CCTV cameras as per requirement.

He further directed the authorities to expedite the construction work of a new video conferencing room in the jail premises, so that the criminal can be produced in the court through video conferencing.