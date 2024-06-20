Rajasthan govt determined to take decisive steps for women empowerment: CM

Jaipur, Jun 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said the state government is determined to take "decisive steps" for women empowerment and give half of the population their rights.

He also said it is the duty of state government to provide equal opportunities to women, asserting that self-reliant and educated women are the identity of a progressive society.

Sharma was addressing a felicitation ceremony here days after the state government increased the reservation of women from 30 per cent to 50 per cent in the grade-3 teacher recruitment examination.

Women from different parts of the state expressed their gratitude and honoured the chief minister for this decision, said an official statement.

Chief Minister Sharma said the youth of the state need not worry.

"The state government is committed to providing adequate employment opportunities to the youth in government service. In the coming time, the vacancies will be filled by conducting recruitment examinations in a phased manner," he said.

He said that with the decision to give 50 per cent reservation to women in the grade-3 teacher recruitment, women will be able to do teaching work in government primary and upper primary schools in large numbers and will also be able to take care of the students with motherly affection.

Sharma also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with commitment towards women empowerment.