Rajasthan govt developing Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit at a cost of Rs 100 cr: CM

Jaipur, Jun 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said the state government is developing the Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

Sharma said this while inaugurating the Maharana Pratap Jayanti celebrations in Udaipur.

Maharana Pratap is a source of inspiration not only for Rajasthan and India but for the whole world, the chief minister said.

His valour, bravery and patriotism cannot be bound by time and geographical boundaries, Sharma said and added that Maharana Pratap's life "inspires us to not step back even in adverse circumstances and to always follow the path of truth, religion and national interest".

He said, "It is the aim of our government to spread the message of Maharana Pratap to the whole world, and in this direction Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit is being developed at a cost of Rs 100 crore." According to an official statement, the keynote speaker of the programme, RSS leader Krishna Gopal said if today people and their culture, civilisation and religion are protected, then the reason for this is that there were great people like Maharana Pratap, who fought not to save their kingdom but to protect religion and culture. PTI AG ANB ANB