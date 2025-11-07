Rajasthan govt distributed Rs 1,700 crore as compensation for crop loss, says agriculture minister

Kota (Rajasthan), Nov 7 (PTI) Rajasthan agriculture minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Friday said that the state government has distributed Rs 1,700 crore as compensation to the farmers for crop loss this year. He also assured action in matters related to poor quality and fake pesticides supplied to the farmers.

Speaking with the media at Kota Circuit House, he said the government has assessed the crop damage through the drone survey, and the affected farmers, including those who don't have insured crops, would be adequately compensated.

He said it is for the first time that the state government has distributed Rs 1,700 crores to farmers, and underscored that in the Kota division, over Rs 150 crore would be given to farmers for their losses.

On the crackdown against poor quality and fake pesticides, the agriculture minister said that 76 FIRs have been registered so far, and 18 big plants were sealed. Subsequently, after sample testing, the licenses of 10 of these sealed firms were cancelled, he informed.

On the Anta assembly seat bypoll, Meena said BJP candidate Morpal Suman will win the election on November 11.