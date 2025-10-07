Rajasthan govt distributing free seed mini-kits to women farmers: CM

Jaipur, Oct 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said that the state government has begun distributing free seed mini-kits to women farmers under multiple schemes.

He also said that a Pravasi Rajasthani Meet will be held in Surat on October 8, where he will interact with members of Rajasthani diaspora and industry representatives.

In a statement, Sharma said the Rajasthan government has launched a string of initiatives ranging from farmers' welfare and women empowerment to food safety enforcement and diaspora outreach, as part of its broader push to strengthen the state's agricultural and economic base.

The free seed mini-kit distribution is one such initiative undertaken under multiple schemes, including the National Food Security Mission and the National Mission on Edible Oils.

Around 27.95 lakh mini-kits of moong, moth, jowar, maize, millet, groundnut and soybean are being provided across the state for the Kharif 2025 season.

The scheme prioritises scheduled caste and tribe farmers, small and marginal landholders, and self-help groups, with the agriculture department using Jan Aadhaar cards to ensure transparency in distribution, the statement said.

Agriculture supervisors have also been tasked with advising women farmers on seed use and crop management to boost productivity, it said.

In another statement, Sharma said that he will attend the 'Pravasi Rajasthani Meet', being organised in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry and aimed at encouraging investment in the state's industrial and infrastructure sectors.

The event follows a similar interaction held in Hyderabad last month and comes ahead of the 'Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas' scheduled for December 10 in Jaipur.

Separately, the state's food safety commissionerate has intensified its crackdown on adulterated food items ahead of the festive season, an official statement said.

Over 76,000 kilograms of adulterated or suspect food materials have been seized and 58,000 kilograms of them destroyed during inspections across the state, it said.

Officials said special focus is being given to dairy products, edible oils, khoya, sweets, and food colouring agents, which are more prone to adulteration during festive demand. More than 2,800 inspections and 2,500 enforcement checks have been carried out since September.

Officials said the measures are aimed at protecting consumers during the festive season while tightening oversight on food producers and suppliers.