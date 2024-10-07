Rajasthan govt employee held in bribery case

Jaipur, Oct 7 (PTI) The team of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested an Assistant Site Engineer for taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 in Jalore of Rajasthan's Balotra district, officials said.

According to the statement, the team of the Bureau arrested Assistant Site Engineer Multanaram of RIICO in Jalore of Balotra red handed while taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 from the complainant.

The accused Multanaram Assistant Site Engineer RIICO was harassing him by demanding a bribe of Rs 1.15 lakh in lieu of passing the pending bills of construction work done by his firm.

After verification of the complaint, the team of the Bureau caught Multanaram red handed while taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 from the complainant.

The accused had collected Rs 75,000 as bribe from the complainant even before the complaint. PTI AG NB NB