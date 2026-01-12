Rajasthan: Govt employees protest, say will launch statewide agitation if demands ignored

Jaipur, Jan 12 (PTI) A group of Rajasthan government employees, under the banner of All Rajasthan State Employees' Joint Federation, held a protest here on Monday to press for their demands.

State president of the organisation Mahavir Sharma said the federation is demanding removal of anomalies in promotions, regularisation of contractual and outsourced employees, implementation of a transfer policy, continuation of the old pension scheme, among others.

The rally began from the Albert Hall and proceeded towards Civil Lines.

Some employees squatted on the road as a mark of protest, while others danced as they marched, drawing the attention of passersby.

Due to the procession, traffic was disrupted between Rambagh Circle and Ajmeri Gate, near Statue Circle and in nearby areas, due to which commuters got stuck in long jams.

The rally concluded at the protest site near Sahkar Bhawan, where employee leaders accused the government of "continued neglect".

Sharma alleged that the government has ignored the employees for the past two years.

"The employees working on the ground were being ignored. We have been raising demands, but there has been no response from the government," he said.

Sharma said that if the demands were not met, a state-level agitation would be launched.