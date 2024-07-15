Rajasthan govt engineer commits suicide

Jaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his room in government quarters in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Monday, police said.

Vijendra Chitara (28) was working as a junior engineer in the Suratgarh thermal power plant, Thermal Chowki in-charge Harbans Lal said.

Chitara was found hanging from the fan in his room in government quarters in Suratgarh on Monday. He had also tried to slash his wrist with a sharp object before hanging himself, Lal said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, Lal added.