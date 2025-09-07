Rajasthan govt extends Rs 5 crore aid to flood-hit Uttarakhand

Jaipur, Sep 7 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has extended financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to flood-ravaged Uttarakhand from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, an official statement said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma conveyed solidarity with the neighbouring state during a phone conversation with his Uttarakhand counterpart, Pushkar Singh Dhami. He assured full cooperation in providing relief to affected families and in rehabilitation efforts.

According to the statement, a demand draft of Rs 5 crore has been sent to the Uttarakhand government to facilitate immediate relief distribution and rehabilitation works.

In a letter to Dhami, Sharma expressed grief over the widespread devastation caused by the recent floods. "The loss of lives and property in Uttarakhand is deeply saddening. Rajasthan stands shoulder to shoulder with Uttarakhand in this hour of crisis," he said.