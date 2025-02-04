Rajasthan govt focusing on welfare of farmers, infrastructure development in villages: CM

Jaipur, Feb 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that the focus of the state government's schemes is on the development of the infrastructure of villages, increasing the income of farmers, and promoting rural industries.

The dream of Gramodaya of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and Chaudhary Charan Singh can be realised only by strengthening the poor, farmers and cattle rearers, he said.

Sharma was addressing the Panchayati Raj Empowerment and Felicitation Ceremony organised by Sarpanch Sangh Rajasthan on Tuesday.

He said that the sarpanchs have the reins of development of villages in their hands and a sarpanch is the most important link in the upliftment of the last person of the society.

Sharma said that if their will power is strong, vision is there and people are with them, then villages can be transformed.

He said that as panchayat representatives, sarpanchs have the opportunity to serve the people and with this spirit of service, talented and dedicated sarpanchs of Rajasthan are taking their villages on the path of development.

Recalling his tenure as a Sarpanch, the chief minister said, "Seeing you people, my heart is filled with the same feeling today as when I was a Sarpanch. I have grown up in the soil of the village and have lived life and its challenges." Sharma said that the state government is working with priority for the empowerment of Panchayati Raj and rural development. The state government has made provisions in the budget for the villages of all 200 assembly constituencies of the state without discrimination.

The honorarium of the public representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions was increased by 10 percent from April 1, 2024, he said.

He said that the work of 371 Gram Panchayat buildings has been completed by the state government. To strengthen the rural road system, 1,631 works of missing link and non-patchable roads have been started in 200 assembly constituencies for Rs 1,000 crore and 309 works of 530 km length have been completed.

Sharma said that the state government is making schemes, programs and policies for farmers and animal husbandry in the state. He said that it is the goal of the government to provide electricity to farmers during the day by the year 2027.

For this, PM-Kusum Yojana is being implemented rapidly. Farmers are also becoming energy producers by installing solar power plants on their barren land, he said.

The Chief Minister said that along with PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, the state government is also giving the benefit of an additional grant of Rs 2,000 to the farmers under Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. So far, Rs 1,355 crore to the accounts of farmers.

Sharma said that a three-day camp is being organized at all the Gram Panchayat headquarters from February 5 to create Farmer ID in the state. By registering in this, the benefits of all the agricultural schemes of the Central and State Government will be available without any hindrance through the digital identity card.