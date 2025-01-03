Rajasthan govt forms panel to review English-medium govt schools; Congress criticises

Jaipur, Jan 3 (PTI) Rajasthan's BJP government has formed a four-member ministerial committee to review the English-medium government schools started by the previous Congress government. The Congress has lashed out at the move, saying the decision will push the state backwards.

Advertisment

According to an order of the cabinet secretariat, the state government has formed a committee following the permission of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. The committee includes Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa as its chairman and Health Minister Gajendra Singh, School Education Minister Madan Dilawar and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara as its members.

Former school education minister in the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government Govind Singh Dotasra has criticised the move, stating that the government does not want the children of the state to learn English.

"The BJP leaders are worried that the children of the weak and the oppressed might acquire English education and become equal to them. The decision of the BJP government to form a committee to review the conversion of English-medium schools shows that their vision is to push the state backwards and benefit private English schools," Dotasra said on X.

Advertisment

He said the review committee formed by the government seems to be politically motivated and biased. The four-member committee has neither any educationist nor any expert. The committee consists only of government ministers, he added.

The Congress state chief alleged that ever since the BJP government has been formed in the state, everyone -- from the education minister to its leaders -- is in favour of closing down English-medium schools.

The previous Congress government took a revolutionary decision in education and opened Mahatma Gandhi English medium schools for children of all classes, he said.

Advertisment

Dotasra said the Congress will launch a mass movement in the state if the BJP takes any anti-people decision on English-medium schools. PTI AG KSS KSS