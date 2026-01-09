Rajasthan govt fulfilled 70 per cent of promises in two years: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday said nearly 70 per cent of the commitments made by his government have been fulfilled, reflecting progress in governance and public service delivery over the past two years.

Sharma said Helpline 181 has emerged as a key channel of communication between citizens and the administration, enabling timely redressal of public grievances across the state.

He said he personally monitors the helpline and issues real-time directions to officials to ensure swift action on complaints.

The chief minister said grievances received through phone calls, WhatsApp and other digital platforms are addressed within stipulated timelines.

"This reflects the government’s sensitivity to public concerns. Complaints registered on the helpline are resolved at the grassroots level, which is strengthening trust in the administration," according to an official release.

Referring to policy initiatives, Sharma said the government has introduced the Rajasthan Global Capability Centres Policy, Rajasthan Data Centre Policy and Rajasthan AI Policy to promote innovation and investment.

"These measures would help position Rajasthan as an emerging hub for technology and innovation," he said.

The chief minister said the state currently has more than 7,000 startup-oriented networks, which are being further strengthened.

The BJP government led by Sharma completed two years in office last month.