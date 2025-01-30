Rajasthan govt fulfilled 50-55% promises in a year's time: CM Sharma

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government is fulfilling the promises made to the people of the state in the BJP's 2023 election manifesto, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Thursday.

In a year's time, the government has fulfilled 50 to 55 per cent of the promises in the BJP's Sankalp Patra, said Sharma -- who assumed office in December 2023.

Chairing a meeting of the BJP's legislative party at his residence, the chief minister said, "We have worked for every section, including farmers, women, youngsters and labourers." Fulfilling the needs of the people is the government's top priority, he added.

Claiming that his government's performance had been good during the past year, Sharma said the achievements should be strongly presented in the House during the upcoming Budget Session.

New MLAs should get full opportunity in the House and maintain its healthy traditions by using the experience of their senior peers, the chief minister said.

Sharma discussed various issues with the MLAs, including ensuring their regular presence and strongly putting forward the government's decisions in the House, and proper study of the assembly's rules and procedures.

BJP state unit chief Madan Rathore said the Sharma-led dispensation was a government of the common people.

Rajasthan is setting new records under Sharma and the state's development is of utmost importance to the government, he added.

The Rajasthan Assembly's Budget Session will begin on Friday with Governor Haribhau Bagde's address.

A meeting of the legislative party of the opposition Congress was also held on Thursday, in which issues to be raised in the House during the session were discussed.