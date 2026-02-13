Rajasthan govt gives assurance no khejri tree will be cut illegally; Khejri Bachao Andolan called off

Jaipur, Feb 13 (PTI) The over 10-day long Khejri Bachao Andolan in Bikaner has been called off after the Rajasthan government assured protestors that no khejri tree would be felled until a special law for its protection is enacted.

The khejri tree is Rajasthan's state tree and a symbol of faith for the Bishnoi community The indefinite sit-in, which began on February 2, was called off on Thursday night after state minister K K Vishnoi reached Bikaner with a letter from the government.

He said the revenue department has directed all district collectors to ensure that not a single khejri tree is cut illegally until the proposed law comes into force.

Vishnoi said the government is preparing to introduce a legislation in the current Assembly session and that all legal aspects are being examined. He said discussions with saints and environmentalists would continue and that the chief minister has given full assurance on the issue.

Movement convenor Ram Gopal Bishnoi said the government had issued a circular regarding khejri protection and announced that rules would be brought in during the ongoing session.

He described it as a victory of the people's collective struggle and urged supporters to remain united.

According to the letter, the government has decided to bring a law to protect khejri tree, considering its cultural identity and ecological importance.

The chief minister had announced in the Assembly on February 5 that the legislation would be introduced and implemented at the earliest.

Those taking part in the protest had alleged that a large number of khejri trees were being cut for solar power projects.