Rajasthan govt grants financial approval to procure 500 e-buses for 7 cities

Jaipur, Mar 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari Tuesday approved the procurement of 500 electric buses for the state's seven big cities, including capital Jaipur, at a cost of more than Rs 105 crore.

According to an official statement, Diya Kumari said the electric buses will be made available for urban bus services in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Bikaner, Bharatpur and Udaipur.

This will provide a pollution-free transportation facility for the common people, the minister said in the statement. PTI AG IJT IJT