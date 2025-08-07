Rajasthan govt hands over Indian citizenship certificates to 10 Pakistani Hindu refugees

Jaipur, Aug 7 (PTI) Rajasthan government on Thursday handed over Indian citizenship certificates to 10 Pakistani Hindu refugees here, officials said.

Minister in charge for Jaipur, Jogaram Patel, gave the certificate in the presence of District Collector Jitendra Soni and other officials.

Sangeeta, Harichand, Chameli Bai, Mukesh Kumar, Kalyan Devi, Kanwar Lal, Santosh Kumar, Sunit Kumar, Rajkumari and Khiana Maheshwari were handed over the citizenship certificates.

"Today is an emotional moment for those who waited for years to gain identity and rights in India. By obtaining Indian citizenship, you have officially become a part of this great nation," the minister said.

"This is not just a certificate, it is a symbol of respect, confidence and dignity earned in the lap of Bharat Mata," he said.

The parliamentary affairs minister said the state government is working with a spirit of inclusion and development under the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas".