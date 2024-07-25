Rajasthan govt has approved grants worth Rs 653.65 crore to cow shelters this fiscal

Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has issued administrative approval for grants worth Rs 653.65 crore to cow shelters this financial year, Gaupalan Minister Joraram Kumawat informed the assembly on Thursday.

The minister was responding to supplementary questions asked by an MLA during the Question Hour.

Kumawat said that in the 2024-25 financial year, administrative approval of Rs 653.65 crore has been issued for grants to 2,843 cow shelters till July 22.

Financial approval of Rs 238.7o crore has been issued to 1,987 cow shelters and Rs 27.38 crore has also been paid to 210 cow shelters, he added.

The minister informed the assembly that due to the availability of a sufficient amount of grass during the rainy season, cow shelters are given grants for nine months a year.

He said this grant is given in two phases -- April-July and November-March.

According to the minister, there is a provision at present to provide assistance at the rate of Rs 40 per cow per day for big cows and Rs 20 per cow per day for small cows for 270 days.

Also, there is a provision to provide assistance for 12 months at the same rate to blind and disabled cows in cow shelters and bulls kept in 'Nandi' shelters. PTI AG IJT IJT