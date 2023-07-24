Rajasthan govt has broken all records of corruption: BJP

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The BJP on Monday accused the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan of "breaking all records of corruption", claiming that the political existence of many leaders will be under threat if the contents of the "red diary" spill out.

This comes a day after former Rajasthan minister and Congress MLA Rajendra Gudha claimed that he had saved Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from trouble by securing a "red diary" on his directions during a raid by the ED and the Income Tax Department against party leader Dharmendra Rathore.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat claimed that the political existence of many leaders will be under threat if the contents of the diary highlighted by Gudha are spilt out.

The Congress government is full of diaries related to various scams connected with like mining, recruitment and exams, he further claimed, alleging that it has crossed all limits of corruption.

Gudha, who held charge as the minister of state for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, has been targeting Gehlot following his sacking on Friday evening, hours after he cornered his government in the Assembly over the issue of crimes against women in the state.

On Monday, Gudha triggered unruly scenes at the Rajasthan Assembly in Jaipur, waving a red diary which, he claimed, held details of irregular financial transactions linked to the state government.

Shekhawat further said, "Everybody in Rajasthan wants to know the mystery of the red diary. Why are the government and its head so nervous about it?" The BJP leader from Rajasthan alleged that the state government has misused the money meant for the poor to "appease senior leaders in Delhi". It is said that the "diary has details of transactions of over Rs 500 crore", he claimed.

The Rajasthan government has broken all records of corruption, Shekhawat alleged.

The diary was recovered by the Income Tax department during a raid on a person close to Gehlot in 2020, he claimed, adding that Gudha had snatched it from officials later.

Gehlot made him a minister to keep him in good humour but Gudha did not suppress the voice of his conscience, Shekhawat added. PTI KR IJT IJT