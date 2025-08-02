Rajasthan govt has taken various steps for the development of tribal regions: CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Jaipur, Aug 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Saturday that the state government has taken various steps for the development of tribal regions in the state.

"Farmers and tribals are the strong pillars of our society. The resolution taken to develop Rajasthan by the year 2047 will be realised only when the villages prosper, the farmers are happy and every tribal family gets respect, facilities and opportunities," he said.

The chief minister was speaking at a farmers meeting in Banswara.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 20th instalment of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi under a programme organised in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Saturday. Chief Minister Sharma was connected to this programme through video conferencing.

An amount of Rs 1,600 crore has been transferred to the accounts of more than 76 lakh farmers of Rajasthan under the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said, "The state government has taken various important steps for the development of the Vagad region." The Vagad region, comprising Dungarpur, Banswara districts and nearby areas, is a tribal belt.

Sharma said that the prime minister has worked to change the lives of small and marginal farmers by starting the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

"The state government has increased the amount of Kisan Samman Nidhi to Rs 9000, and it is a resolve to increase it to Rs 12000. So far, an amount of Rs 6,800 crore of Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi has been transferred to more than 76 lakh farmers of the state," he said.

He said that the state government is working to provide electricity to farmers during the day.

The state Tribal Area Development Minister Babu Lal Kharadi, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Minister Joraram Kumawat, and Cooperation Minister Gautam Kumar Dak also attended the programme.

Sharma distributed symbolic cheques of grant amount to the beneficiary farmers under the Agriculture Department's Polyhouse, Solar Energy Pump Plant, Govardhan Organic Fertiliser Scheme, Fencing and Pradhan Mantri Micro Food Industry Upgradation Scheme at the function.

He transferred an amount of Rs 137 crore to more than 28 thousand beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin through DBT. Along with this, he also handed over the symbolic keys of the house to the beneficiaries of this scheme.