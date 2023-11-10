Rajasthan govt 'immersed in corruption': C P Joshi

Jaipur, Nov 10 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi on Friday alleged that the state government is "immersed in corruption" and the BJP government will definitely work to punish the corrupt. Referring to the reported recovery of cash and gold earlier this year in the state secretariat, Joshi said, "It is clear from this that the government is immersed in unmitigated corruption and the BJP government will definitely punish such corrupt people hiding in any burrow." Talking about another Income Tax raid, the BJP MP said, “Who is responsible for this corruption? Who is to blame? How was the money earned by the poor, which should be used for the development of the state, hidden in the form of corruption?” He also condemned the incident of a girl's rape by a police personnel in Dausa.

Joshi said this is not an isolated incident. In the last five years, the sisters and daughters of Rajasthan have faced many atrocities and now even innocent girls are being molested and raped. He said that such incidents happen because the chief minister is seen favouring the accused in such incidents in the last few years. PTI AG MNK MNK MNK