Rajasthan govt indulging in extortion in the name of drive to stop illegal mining: Dotasra

Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday accused the BJP-run state government of indulging in extortion under the garb of stopping illegal mining.

Dotasra levelled the allegations while addressing Congress workers in Sikar.

"The people sitting in the government are indulging in extortion in the name of a campaign to stop illegal mining and are working to set the agenda of further corruption," he claimed.

Recently, the Rajasthan government has started a statewide campaign to stop illegal mining.

In his address, Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully said there may be differences among party workers but there should not be any discrimination.

"The fight is big. Today, we have to fight those forces who have captured all the constitutional institutions in this country. Today ED, Income Tax, CBI reach anywhere," he added.

Jully also accused the BJP of toppling elected governments.

Congress state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that when a party worker understands his fight, no one can defeat him.

"One who does not remain disciplined will have no place in Congress," he further said. PTI AG IJT IJT