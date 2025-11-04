Rajasthan govt initiates road safety drive after fatal accidents in Phalodi, Jaipur

Jaipur, Nov 3 (PTI) With back-to-back road crashes in Rajasthan leaving 29 dead, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has directed officials to launch a 15-day statewide road safety and enforcement drive from Tuesday to curb rising accidents and enforce strict compliance with traffic rules.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at his residence late Monday, Sharma said the recent incidents were a "wake-up call" and ordered a zero-tolerance policy against officials and departments failing to act in time.

"Strict action will be taken against any transport, police, or public works department officer found negligent in enforcing road safety," he said.

Under the drive, the government will focus on identifying and repairing black spots, closing illegal road cuts, and removing encroachments near highways, especially on the Jaipur-Delhi, Jaipur-Kota, Jaipur-Ajmer, and Jaipur-Bharatpur corridors.

Rajasthan has witnessed two major road accidents in the last two days. Fifteen people died and two were injured when a tempo traveller rammed a stationary trailer truck in Phalodi area on Sunday evening.

On Monday, a rashly driven dumper truck ploughed into at least 17 vehicles, leaving 14 people dead and 13 injured in Jaipur's Harmada area.

Sharma instructed officials to cancel licences of those repeatedly caught overspeeding or driving under the influence of alcohol.

To ensure safer travel, the chief minister directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to remove all unauthorised eateries, parking zones, and structures along national highways and to install proper signages, truck lay-bys, and slip lanes at designated points.

He also ordered medical and health departments to strengthen emergency care by deploying advanced life-support ambulances and to conduct mandatory eye check-ups for truck drivers from November 15 to February 15.

Emphasising public participation, Sharma said citizens who help accident victims should be honoured.

"Departments must not only enforce the law but also build awareness. Traffic discipline should become a civic habit," he said.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the transport, police, public works, medical and health, urban development, JDA, and NHAI departments. PTI AG DV DV