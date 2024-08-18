Rajasthan govt instructs police to take precautionary security measures for last Monday of Sawan

Jaipur, Aug 18 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has issued instructions to take precautionary measures regarding law and order at Shiva temples in all districts for the last Monday of Sawan.

Following the government's instructions, police ranges, the Jaipur and Jodhpur commissioners and the district superintendents were directed to make security arrangements for the crowds of devotees that would throng the temples on Monday.

The order was issued by the police headquarters on Sunday.

The police administration has been asked to be alert for the security of kanwariyas taking part in the 'jalabhishek' ritual.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Vishal Bansal said the police administration was keeping an eye on every suspicious person.

Security personnel have been deployed around the temples. There will be surveillance on the kanwar routes as well, he said.

Preparations have been made to control the crowds and ensure peace at the temples, he added.

Bansal said instructions were issued to district superintendents and inspectors general of all ranges on the direction of the state government regarding precautionary security measures for maintaining law and order and communal harmony. PTI AG SZM