Rajasthan govt intends to provide 24-hour electricity to consumers: Hiralal Nagar

Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) Minister of State for Energy (Independent Charge) Hiralal Nagar on Monday said the Rajasthan government intends to provide 24-hour electricity to consumers of the state.

Advertisment

The minister was replying to supplementary questions asked in this regard during the Question Hour in the Assembly.

"The state government intends to provide six hours of uninterrupted power supply to agricultural consumers and 24 hours to general consumers in the state every day," Nagar said.

The work in the expansion of the power system and the transmission system was not done as per expectations in the last five years, he added. PTI AG AS AS