Rajasthan govt introduces nine policies ahead of Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit

Jaipur, Dec 4 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Wednesday introduced nine new policies ahead of next week's Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said these new policies would not only attract investment but provide employment opportunities to lakhs of youngsters.

According to a statement, Sharma released policies for MSME; export promotion; One District, One Product; new tourism unit; integrated clean energy; and Rajasthan M-Sand, among others.

Innovations and new experiments have been incorporated in these policies to ensure economic progress, prosperity and employment generation, Sharma said.

Calling on industrialists and investors to become partners in the state's development journey, the chief minister said "our resolve is for a 'developed Rajasthan' and these policies reflect our commitment in that direction".

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa said these investment-friendly policies would prove to be a milestone in taking the state forward. PTI AG SZM SZM