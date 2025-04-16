Rajasthan govt is 'committed to promote green buildings': Jhabar Singh Kharra

Jaipur, Apr 16 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has a proactive stance on sustainable urban planning, Urban Development and Housing Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra on Wednesday said.

Speaking at "Green Innovations for a Thriving Rajasthan" programme organised by the CII - Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), Kharra said the state government is "committed to promote green buildings" and continues to "offer policies and support developers with incentives".

"It is important we look back to our ancestral wisdom, which integrated nature with architecture using local and natural materials that were climate responsive and resource efficient," he added.

The minister said that water, "one of our most critical resources", should be conserved and measures should be adopted that saves every drop.

Principal Secretary Vaibhav Galriya, who was also present at the event, said the Urban Development and Housing (UDH) department is actively supporting the green building movement by offering incentives that encourage sustainable development across Rajasthan.

"To fully realize the benefits of this green transition, we need capacity building -- both within government departments and among the developer community," he added.

Dhirendra Madan, the chairman of IGBC Jaipur Chapter, on his part said the IGBC aims to foster sustainable development across urban and rural landscapes through green building rating systems, capacity-building programs and collaborative initiatives.

A panel discussion on "Unlocking Rajasthan's Green Potential: Policy and Regulatory Pathways" and a technical session on "Green Building Technologies: Innovations and Solutions for Rajasthan" were also held during the event. PTI SDA AS AS