Rajasthan govt is committed to provide benefits of welfare schemes to labourers: Sumit Godara

Jaipur, Jul 16 (PTI) The Rajasthan government is committed to provide full benefits of welfare schemes to the labourers, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara said on Tuesday.

Responding to supplementary questions asked by members in this regard on behalf of the labour minister during the Question Hour, Godara said in the Assembly that pending applications for workers' welfare schemes are being disposed of on a priority basis.

He informed the House that only about 53 per cent of the labour cess received by the previous government in the last five years was used for labour welfare.

During the previous government, about Rs 2,537 crore was received as income from labour cess, out of which only about Rs 1,356 crore was spent on their schemes. He said that during this period, full benefits were not given to the labourers.

Godara assured the House that strict action would be taken against the officials, who were negligent in the process of physical verification of the labourers in Nagaur under the Shubh Shakti Yojana. PTI AG AS AS