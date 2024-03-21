Rajasthan govt issues guidelines for municipal bodies to check stray dog menace

Jaipur, Mar 21 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Thursday issued guidelines for municipal bodies asking them to pick up stray dogs with violent tendency and and release them away from cities, days after a six-year-old child was killed by dogs in Chittorgarh.

The state's local self government department issued a six-point guideline for municipal bodies following complaints about stray dogs from colleges, schools, parents and citizens, according to an official statement.

According to the guidelines, dogs with violent and aggressive tendencies should be identified, caught, vaccinated and released away from the cities.

The government also asked municipal bodies to check the number of stray dogs roaming around government and non-government hospitals, especially labour rooms, gynaecological wards, operation theatres, and infant wards.

The civic bodies have been asked to identify pet dogs and compel their owners to vaccinate them. The Animal Birth Control Programme for stray dogs should also be promoted by coordinating with NGOs, the statement said.

On Monday, stray dogs killed a six-year-old child in the Parsoli police station area of Chittorgarh district.

