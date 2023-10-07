Rajasthan govt issues order for conducting caste survey

Jaipur, Oct 7 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Saturday issued an order to conduct a caste survey in the state.

Advertisment

The order was issued by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment after the state cabinet's nod.

Rajasthan will be the second state in the country after Bihar to conduct such a population count.

According to the order, the Rajasthan government will conduct the survey with its own resources for collecting information and figures related to social, economic and educational level of all its citizens.

Advertisment

The Department of Planning (Economic and Statistics) has been made the nodal department for the work.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told reporters that an order would be issued in this regard.

The Congress is in power in Rajasthan, where the assembly polls are due later this year. PTI AG SMN SMN