Rajasthan govt issues prosecution sanction against Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation mayor

Jaipur, Sep 9 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has issued a prosecution sanction against Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation's Mayor Munesh Gurjar in a bribery case, state minister Jhabar Singh Kharra said on Monday.

The urban development and housing minister told reporters that the prosecution sanction has been issued by the home department.

"Once a charge sheet against her is presented in the court by the anti-corruption bureau and we get information about it, Munesh Gurjar will be suspended and removed from the post. Another councillor will be made acting mayor," he said.

Sources said that the prosecution sanction was issued last Friday.

On August 4 last year, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided Munesh Gurjar's residence, where her husband Sushil Gurjar and two brokers, Narayan Singh and Anil Dubey were arrested with a bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh.

The raid also led to the seizure of lease-related files, Rs 41 lakh from Sushil Gurjar's house and Rs 8.95 lakh from broker Narayan Singh's residence.

A day after the raid, Munesh Gurjar, a Congress councillor, was suspended by the Congress government of the time from the post of Mayor.

However, she got relief from the high court.

The ACB had also recovered some official files and Rs 40 lakh in cash from the residence. During the investigation, the ACB found involvement of Munesh Gurjar following which the bureau sought prosecution sanction to file chargesheet against Munesh Gurjar. PTI SDA NSD NSD