Rajasthan govt issues transfer or posting orders for over 350 administrative officers

Jaipur, Sep 6 (PTI) In an administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government on Friday transferred or posted more than 350 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers.

As per an order of the Department of Personnel released on Friday, 386 RAS officers were transferred or given posting on vacant positions.

Among the officers in the list include Rakesh Kumar Sharma, who will be the director of the Language and Library Department; Suresh Chand, who has been posted as the secretary of the Rajasthan Housing Board, and Avadhesh Singh, who will take charge as the director of the Civil Aviation Department.

On Thursday night, the Rajasthan government released a transfer list of 108 IAS officers. PTI AG MNK MNK