Rajasthan govt launches AI policy for ethical, practical use

Jaipur, Jan 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday launched the Rajasthan Artificial Intelligence-Machine Learning (AI-ML) Policy 2026 and the National AI Literacy Programme.

The policies were launched at the inaugural of the Rajasthan Regional AI Impact Conference-2026 at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC).

Sharma also unveiled the iStart Learning Management System, Rajasthan AVGC-XR Portal, and the Rajasthan AI Portal, aimed at boosting AI-driven education, startups, research, skill development and digital governance in the state.

"The effective use of technology is the basis of future growth. Rajasthan is rapidly moving towards becoming a leading centre for innovation, investment and good governance in the field of artificial intelligence," Sharma said.

He said the Rajasthan AI-ML Policy 2026 has been introduced in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India mission to develop the state as an IT hub.

The policy, he said, focuses on expanding e-governance by ensuring responsible, ethical and secure use of AI and ML.

According to a statement, the policy places special emphasis on data protection and cybersecurity with provisions to reduce bias in AI systems, ensure transparency, and safeguard privacy.

Clear procedures have been laid down for reporting and resolving AI-related cyber crimes, it said.

The state will get an Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence under the policy.

Sharma said under the policy, AI education would be promoted in schools, colleges, ITIs and polytechnic institutions.

Each department will identify AI use cases in its domain and appoint an AI nodal officer, while the state will develop modern digital infrastructure, AI cloud services, and secure data storage systems.

Sharma said the National AI Literacy Programme aims to make AI accessible not just to coders and experts but also to children and non-experts.

Under its first phase, titled AI for All, a four-hour course will explain AI simply and practically, including its responsible use in creativity and daily life.

During the event, memoranda of understanding were signed between Google, IIT Delhi, and the National Law University (NLU), Jodhpur.

Under the partnership with Google, AI and ML-based pilot projects will be undertaken in the health, agriculture, and transport sectors, as well as citizen services.