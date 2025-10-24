Rajasthan govt launches 'Guru Golwalkar Aspirational Block Development' scheme across districts

Jaipur, Oct 24 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Friday launched the Guru Golwalkar Aspirational Block Development scheme to promote holistic and inclusive growth in one block of each district, officials said.

The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas," ensuring focused development of aspirational districts and blocks, an official statement said.

Under the scheme, innovative programmes will be implemented in key sectors including health and nutrition, education, agriculture, infrastructure, skill development, and social progress.

Progress will be tracked through 39 key performance indicators, with review committees formed at the state, district, and block levels. The Chief Secretary will head the state-level committee, while district collectors will lead the local monitoring panels.

In the 2025-26 state budget, Rs 75 crore has been earmarked for the initiative, with each of the 41 selected blocks allocated Rs 1.5 crore funds. Blocks demonstrating exceptional performance will receive annual awards Rs 50 lakh for first place, Rs 35 lakh for second, and Rs 25 lakh for third.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also congratulated officials and field workers after Rajasthan secured the second position nationally during Poshan Maah 2025, crediting the achievement to "public participation, dedication of Anganwadi workers, and visionary state policies." PTI AG NB NB