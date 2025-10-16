Rajasthan govt launches statewide crackdown on bus manufacturers after 21 die in Jaisalmer bus fire

Jaipur, Oct 16 (PTI) Two days after 21 people were burnt alive when a private bus went up in flames near Jaisalmer, the Rajasthan transport department has launched a statewide crackdown on bus body manufacturers to check violations of safety and assembly standards, officials said on Thursday.

A detailed probe has been initiated with urgency and sensitivity following the incident, Additional Transport Commissioner (Administration) and Joint Secretary, Transport and Road Safety Department, O P Bunkar said.

A team from the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Jodhpur, has so far impounded 66 buses manufactured at the Jainam Coach Crafter premises for inspection, he said.

At least 20 people were burnt alive in a bus fire in Jaisalmer on Tuesday, while another died due to severe burns at a hospital in Jodhpur on Wednesday. After the incident the Rajasthan government suspended two officers of Chittogarh District Transport Office for alleged laxity.

A five-member high-level committee has been constituted under the transport commissioner’s chairmanship to examine technical and regulatory lapses related to the bus fire. The committee comprises two transport officials and two engineers from the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation.

The team reached Jodhpur on Wednesday night and will visit Jaisalmer on Thursday for a ground inspection. The state government has also invited the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT), Pune, to conduct an independent technical evaluation of the incident.

The CIRT team is expected to visit Jaisalmer over the weekend and submit its report soon. A special statewide inspection drive is also being carried out under which 53 buses have been impounded so far for violations of bus body code standards.

The transport department has appealed to all transport unions to fully cooperate in ensuring compliance with safety norms before operating their vehicles.