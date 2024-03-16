Rajasthan govt makes new appointments to state bodies

Jaipur, Mar 16 (PTI) The Rajasthan government ordered a slew of appointments on Saturday, just before the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections was announced.

Former MP CR Chaudhary has been appointed as the chairman of Rajasthan Farmers Commission while BJP leader Omprakash Bhadana has been appointed as the chairman of the Devnarayan Board.

Separate orders for these appointments were issued on Saturday.

Former MLA Prem Singh Bajaur has been appointed as the chairman of the state-level Sainik Welfare Advisory Committee, Prahlad Tank has been appointed as the chairman of Mati Kala Board, Rajendra Nayak has been appointed as the chairman of Rajasthan State Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Commission.

Ramgopal Suthar was made the chairman of Vishwakarma Skill Development Board and Jaswant Bishnoi has been appointed as chairman of Jeev Jantu Kalyan Board. PTI SDA SKY SKY